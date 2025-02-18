Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark Triggers Outrage

TNI Bureau: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sparked controversy by calling the Maha Kumbh Mela “Mrityu Kumbh (Kumbh of Death)” following stampede deaths, accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of mismanagement. She criticized VIP privileges and alleged bodies were sent to Bengal without post-mortems, hindering compensation.

The BJP condemned her remarks as an attack on Hinduism, with leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Malviya accusing her of hostility toward Hindu traditions. The row intensified as Banerjee accused the BJP of exploiting religion, while the BJP labeled her comments as hypocritical and anti-Hindu, deepening the political divide.