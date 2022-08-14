Twin City Police Commissioner Saumyendra Priyadarsi to get President’s Police Medal

Insight Bureau: Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will be conferred with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Saumyendra Priyadarsi was serving as the Additional DG, Crime Branch before assuming charge as the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, in March 2021.

Saroj Kumar Mohapatra, Incharge Superintendant of Police, Security Wing, Bhubaneswar will also be conferred with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Established on 1 March 1951, the The President’s Police Medal was originally called the President’s Police and Fire Service Medal.

The medal is awarded to the members of law enforcement agencies for either gallantry or distinguished service.