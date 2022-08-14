Sunday News Insight – August 14, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Nation on eve of Independence Day
🔹Out of 66 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 60 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 999.
 
🔹Another 479 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1310156.
 
🔹Flood-like situation in Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Cuttack, Boudh, Balasore and Angul.
 
🔹Department is fully alert in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri are likely to be affected due to medium-scale flood in Mahanadi.
 
🔹Medium-level flood expected in Mahanadi river system; 7 teams of ODRAF, 3 NDRF and 12 teams from Odisha Fire Service deployed in Puri, Kendrapara, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh.
 
🔹Water level stands at 616.97 ft currently against the full reservoir level of 622 ft in August in Hirakud.
🔹Extremely heavy rainfall to lash Odisha; IMD issues Red warning for 11 districts and Orange warning for 19 districts for next 24 hours. IMD also issues danger signal No.3 to all Ports in Odisha.
 
🔹President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Nation on eve of Independence Day. 
 
🔹Indian Air Force celebrates the Har Ghar Tiranga.
 
🔹Portfolios allocated to Maharashtra Ministers Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gets Home and Finance.
 
🔹Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’ of Dalal Street passed away. He was 62.
 
🔹Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off ventilator and was able to talk.
 
🔹41 killed in fire at Coptic church in Egypt.
 
🔹Another US delegation visits Taiwan.
