Sunday News Insight – August 14, 2022

🔹 Out of 66 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 60 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 999.

🔹 Anoth er 479 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1310156.

🔹 Flood-like situation in Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Cuttack, Boudh, Balasore and Angul.

🔹 Department is fully alert in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri are likely to be affected due to medium-scale flood in Mahanadi.

🔹 Medium-level flood expected in Mahanadi river system; 7 teams of ODRAF, 3 NDRF and 12 teams from Odisha Fire Service deployed in Puri, Kendrapara, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh.

🔹 Water level stands at 616.97 ft currently against the full reservoir level of 622 ft in August in Hirakud.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Extremely heavy rainfall to lash Odisha; IMD issues Red warning for 11 districts and Orange warning for 19 districts for next 24 hours. IMD also issues danger signal No.3 to all Ports in Odisha. 🔹 President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Nation on eve of Independence Day. 🔹 I ndian Air Force celebrates the Har Ghar Tiranga.

🔹 Portfolios allocated to Maharashtra Ministers Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gets Home and Finance.

🔹 Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’ of Dalal Street passed away. He was 62.

🔹 Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off ventilator and was able to talk.

🔹 41 killed in fire at Coptic church in Egypt.