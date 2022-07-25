TV Journalist Dusmanta Mohanty dies in Road Mishap

Insight Bureau: In a tragic incident, Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter, Dushmanta Mohanty passed away in a road mishap on Monday.

He was on his way to collect news on a bike to Bhuban block office where the Collector was scheduled to hold a public grievance hearing today when his bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in front of Bhuban Police Station in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was rescued by Bhuban police and rushed to Government Hospital at Bhuban in critical condition.

As his condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where doctors declared him dead.