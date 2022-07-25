Evening News Insight – July 25, 2022

Odisha prepared to deal with monkeypox. Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) will carry out test of monkeypox samples.

🔹 President of India, Droupadi Murmu quotes Odia Poet Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi during her presidential address, “Mo Jibana Pache Narke Padithau, Jagata Udhar a Heu”. Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on that message by Saint Poet Bhima Bhoi.