Evening News Insight – July 25, 2022

🔹1006 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1291669.
🔹Out of 138 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 130 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1348.
🔹Odisha prepared to deal with monkeypox. Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) will carry out test of monkeypox samples.
🔹President of India, Droupadi Murmu quotes Odia Poet Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi during her presidential address, “Mo Jibana Pache Narke Padithau, Jagata Udhara Heu”. Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on that message by Saint Poet Bhima Bhoi.
🔹Supreme Court grants bail to suspended Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev. Jagdev can’t go to his assembly constituency for a year. Collector’s permission will be required for any visit to the area. Prashant Jagdev can’t conduct any meeting(s) with more than 5 people at a time., “
🔹4 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining period of this Monsoon Session for creating ruckus – B Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Pratapan.
🔹Arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee is stable, does not have much chest pain, confirms AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director. He will be discharged with some medical advice for chronic diseases.
🔹West Bengal SSC scam: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee distances herself from Partha Chatterjee.
🔹TRAI conducts 5G readiness tests in Bhopal, Delhi airport, Bengaluru metro & Kandla port.
🔹Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain accuses BFI of mental harassment; in her statement she alleged that her coaches who helped her win medals are being changed at regular intervals to hamper her training process.
🔹Sports Ministry urges Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Olympics Medalist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain who had alleged mental harassment ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
🔹Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has hints at coming out of retirement to play in the inaugural edition of the women’s IPL.
🔹“China and the Chinese Communist Party represent the largest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century”, Rishi Sunak, UK PM Candidate.
🔹Monkeypox cases are being reported from multiple countries.
🔹Saudi Arabia planning $1-trillion skyscraper, 1,600 feet in height: Report.
🔹India’s population likely to shrink by 41 crores by 2100: Report.
