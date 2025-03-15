Trump gets tough on Terror Sympathisers

TNI Bureau: The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on alleged terror sympathizers, revoking student visas and detaining individuals linked to pro-Palestine protests. Columbia PhD student Ranjani Srinivasan self-deported after her visa was revoked, while Palestinian student Leqaa Kordia was arrested for overstaying.

Meanwhile, US forces killed ISIS leader Abu Khadija in Iraq. Trump vowed stricter action, warning that more deportations are imminent in the name of national security.