6 Murders mar Holi Celebrations in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Holi celebrations in Odisha turned violent as five murders were reported across the state, including two in Bhubaneswar. Stabbings in Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Angul also claimed lives, with police citing past enmity as the motive.

Additionally, a businessman was shot dead in Cuttack. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects, while the surge in violence has raised concerns over law enforcement during festive gatherings.