Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking Soon?

TNI Bureau: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has called a high-level meeting to discuss linking Aadhaar with voter ID cards, aiming to resolve duplicate voter issues. Top government officials, including the UIDAI chief, will attend.

The Election Commission will also seek political parties’ suggestions by April 30. While the Opposition raises concerns, the government assures that Aadhaar linking remains voluntary and will not affect voting rights.