Trump Acts Tough; Deports Illegal Indian Immigrants

TNI Bureau: A U.S. military C-17 aircraft carrying 205 deported Indian migrants landed in Amritsar on February 5, marking the latest in President Donald Trump’s aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration. The plane departed from San Antonio, Texas, as part of Trump’s intensified deportation efforts, which now include military aircraft for symbolic impact.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The high-cost operation, estimated at $28,500 per flight hour, underscores Trump’s hardline stance. Shackled migrants were escorted onto the plane, reinforcing his message of swift deportations. The move has sparked global concern, with some nations rejecting military deportation flights as an infringement on sovereignty.