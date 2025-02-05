60.5% Voter Turnout in Delhi Polls; BJP Smells Victory

Delhi: A voter turnout of 60.5% was recorded in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, with polling stations open from 7 AM to 6 PM. North-East Delhi saw the highest participation at 52.73%, while the lowest turnout was observed in New Delhi district at 43.1%. Specific seats reflected a varied level of voter engagement, with Babarpur in North-East Delhi recording 51.74% turnout and Karol Bagh in central Delhi lagging at 39% by 3 PM.

By 1 PM, overall voter participation stood at 33% across all 70 seats. Despite the relatively lower turnout compared to previous elections, with 62.59% recorded in 2020, the event unfolded with significant attention as high-profile figures cast their votes early in the day. Among the first voters were President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress, aiming to regain its hold on Delhi after a 15-year rule, faces an uphill battle, having failed to secure a single seat in the last election. Exit polls conducted after the close of voting suggested a mixed picture for the two leading contenders — AAP and BJP. While two exit polls predicted a victory for AAP, with projections of 46-52 seats, others leaned in favor of the BJP, which is aiming to end its 29-year drought in Delhi’s legislative assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dismissed the exit poll results, asserting that historical trends have shown underestimation of their electoral success. AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta emphasized that the party has consistently surpassed poll projections, predicting a historic victory and a fourth term for Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the BJP exuded confidence, with party leaders claiming that the mood in Delhi favored a change. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva celebrated what he called a “homecoming” for the party, asserting that the public is ready for a corruption-free government. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari echoed this sentiment, suggesting the party would exceed expectations on election day.

Exit poll results from various sources like Axis My India, Chanakya, and C-Voter indicated a close contest, with predictions for BJP in the range of 21-25 seats, marking a significant rise from its previous performance of eight seats in the 2020 election. As votes are set to be counted on February 8, the political landscape in Delhi remains uncertain, with the contest between AAP and BJP heating up.

In the face of competing narratives and contrasting exit poll results, Delhi awaits the final verdict, which could signal a dramatic shift in the political dynamics of the national capital.