Tributes To The ‘Green Martyr’ Prahlad Pradhan

Odisha lost a brave soul that day as 37-year-old Forest Guard Prahlad Pradhan sacrificed his life in the line of duty when poachers shot him during a routine patrolling operation in the Hindol forest region. Four accused have been apprehended soon after the incident. Prahlad was recently awarded the ‘Best Forest Guard’ at a state-level function.
The incident triggered massive outrage as well as concerns about the safety and security of wildlife protection team. Meanwhile, CM Mohan Majhi has announced a financial assistance of 30 lakh for the bereaved family. But, a lot has to be done to prevent such incidents in future, especially in vulnerable forest zones in the state.
