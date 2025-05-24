Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Meetings In Poonch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir and met the victims of Pakistan shelling. He assured to highlight their plight at the national level. He spent an hour with the people in Poonch town and visited rhe damaged Temple and Gurudwara.

Rahul had struck an emotional chord with the people and consoled them. He also met school students, trying to give them comfort and encouragement. It was Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to the valley in recent days, as he had been there aftermath the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan Army had killed 28 civilians in cross-border firing, 13 in Poonch district alone, between May 7 and 10. More than 70 people were injured and several houses were damaged.