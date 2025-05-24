TNI Evening News Headlines – May 24, 2025

➡️Construction work on the much-awaited Bhubaneswar Ring Road will begin within a month: Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.
➡️Odisha to launch Hydrogen buses soon; trial run to begin with 3 buses in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Timber shortage hits chariot construction work ahead of Puri Ratha Jatra.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over north coastal Odisha, low pressure around May 27;
➡️Prime Minister Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
➡️First COVID case reported in NCR: Woman tests positive in Noida.
➡️COVID-19 patient dies in Thane, another undergoing treatment in hospital.
➡️Indian MP delegation concludes Japan visit, arrives in Seoul, South Korea.
➡️All-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shinde concludes UAE visit.
➡️PM Modi will inaugurate India’s first 9,000 HP locomotive in Dahod on May 26-27. Built under a Rs 20,000 crore PPP model.
➡️Shubman Gill steps up as India’s fifth youngest Test captain, Rishabh Pant as vice-captain for the England tour starting June 20.
➡️Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar confirmed Jasprit Bumrah won’t play all five England Test series due to fitness concerns.
➡️Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus not resigning or leaving country.
➡️X faces outage, users unable to access platform.
Comments are closed.