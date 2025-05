Expressing deep grief over the Forester’s death, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh for Award Winning Forest Guard Prahlad Pradhan’s family.

🔴 Forest Guard Prahlad Pradhan (Manas) killed by Poachers in Hindol Range.

🔴 Prahlad was recently awarded as Best Forest Guard at the state level.

🔴 CM Mohan Majhi ordered a probe into the incident and announces Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved family.