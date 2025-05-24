TNI Morning News Headlines – May 24, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces Rs 30 lakh financial assistance for family of forest guard who lost his life in a brutal poaching attack Dhenkanal district.
➡️Lord Lingaraj’s wedding to be held on May 30, confirms temple administration.
➡️Kalbaisakhi, rain alert issued for five districts (Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, and Cuttack) along with Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today.
➡️Two Maoists, carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head killed in gunfight in Jharkhand’s Latehar district.
➡️Chhattisgarh: 24 Maoists carrying Rs 87 Lakh Bounty surrender in Bijapur.
➡️India’s Diplomatic Offensive against Pakistan-sponsored Terror. Team Jay Panda leaves for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Algeria. Team Shashi Tharoor leaves for USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.
➡️Monsoon hits Kerala in earliest onset in 16 years against the normal date of 1st June.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reaches Jammu, enroute to Poonch.
➡️Birendra Lakra joins Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team as Assistant Coach.
➡️Bollywood actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54. The cause of death is currently undetermined.
