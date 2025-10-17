Trending
- TNI News In Brief – October 17, 2025
- BJD Accuses Crime Branch of Shielding Bigwigs in SI Recruitment Scam
- TNI Evening News Headlines – October 17, 2025
- Baji Rout’s 88th Martyrdom Day Observed
- Congress releases list of Star Campaigners for Nuapada By-Poll, check details
- Bridging Steppes and the Subcontinent: India and Mongolia Mark 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties
- PiN Political Scoop – Exodus from BJD
- Bhubaneswar Woman Found Dead in Hyderabad; Family Alleges Rape and Cover-Up
- BJD Announces Star Campaigners for Nuapada By-Election
- New Gujarat Cabinet Sworn In; Harsh Sanghvi Becomes Deputy Chief Minister
Comments are closed.