TNI News Headlines – October 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 191 more COVID positive cases & 173 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 141 local contact cases and 50 quarantine cases.

➡️ 535 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1021180.

➡️ Narrow escape for 60 visitors as toy train catches fire at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, 3 more CMs to allow sale of Green Firecrackers during Diwali.

➡️ JEE Advanced Result 2021: Goutam Das of Odisha secures 115th rank.

➡️ School and Mass Education Department issues SOP for the physical mode of teaching for classes 8 and 11.

India News

➡️ Yogendra Mohan Gupta, the Chairman of the Jagran Group passes away.

➡️ 4 killed as speeding car runs over devotees during Dussehra procession in Pathalgaon area of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district.

➡️ 11 including 4 children killed after tractor overturns in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

➡️ Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a group of farmers’ unions blamed the Nihangs, a Sikh group for the brutal murder of a man at Singhu border.

➡️ Singhu border murder: Haryana Police says deceased belonged to Punjab.

➡️ Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality today.

➡️ Militant involved in recent civilian killings in Srinagar gunned down in encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ MS Dhoni becomes first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches.

➡️ IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings posted 192-3 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Match Today.

World News

➡️ At least 30 killed in explosion at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kandahar.

➡️ Post-Taliban takeover, Afghanistan-Pakistan border again emerging as world’s no 1 terrorist hub.

➡️ US to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors from November 8.

➡️ India gets re-elected to U.N. Human Rights Council for 2022-24 term.

➡️ India backs WHO move for new expert group to probe origins of Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ China agrees to cooperate in WHO’s fresh Covid-19 origin probe.