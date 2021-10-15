Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021

Insight Bureau: Captain MS Dhoni, the Champion of T20I cricket, had the last laugh, as his team Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021 title with a comprehensive 27-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

It’s the 4th IPL title for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They earlier won in 2010, 2011 and 2018 – all under Dhoni’s captaincy.

Earlier, CSK had posted 192/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Faf du Plessis (86), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37*). Sunil Narine took two wickets for KKR.

While chasing a victory target of 193, KKR were 91/0 in 10.3 overs at one stage. But they suffered an unprecedented batting collapse and plunged to 125/8 in 16.3 overs. They could not recover from that and finished at 165/9, losing the match by 27 runs.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, openers Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) were the top scorers. For CSK, Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets, while Hazlewood and Jadeja took 2 wickets each.

Chennai Super Kings are the second most successful team in IPL with 4 titles – just behind Mumbai Indians (5).