Chairman of KJS Group Kamaljeet Singh Ahluwalia passes away

Insight Bureau: The Chairman of KJS Group Kamaljeet Singh Ahluwalia breathed his last on Friday. He was 78.

Kamaljeet Singh Ahluwalia had a varied experience of more than 50 years in the field of mining, iron & steel manufacturing, manufacturing of other building materials and real estate.

Starting from Barbil in Odisha, he built a vast nationwide industrial empire with companies in Iron & Steel, Cement & Concrete, Construction & Real Estate, Infrastructure and Technology.