TNI News Headlines – November 15, 2022

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces input assistance for farmers in drought-hit areas of the state. Rs 200-crore will be spent from state exchequer.

🔹 Centre directs Odisha Govt to provide Insurance Money to Padampur Farmers.

🔹 Odisha Government announces free JEE, NEET coachi ng for Plus-2 students.

🔹 PM Modi mentioned about Cuttack Bali Jatra while addressing the Indian diaspora in BALI, Indonesia.

🔹 Cuttack students create Guinness Record at Bali Jatra; script history by making 23,000 boats.

🔹 Cuttack Bali Jatra date extended for one day; will now continue till Thursday (November 17).

🔹 Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab taken to Forest, 10 Body Parts Found

🔹 Amid Chinese buildup, Indian Army built infra for 450 tanks, 22,000 additional troops in Eastern Ladakh.

🔹 G20 Summit: PM Modi discusses global economy with world leaders; will hold bilateral meetings with Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom tomorrow in Bali, Indonesia.

🔹 Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.

🔹 NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court seeks response from Modi govt on deserving being treated as reserved candidates.