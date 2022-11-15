TNI News Headlines – November 15, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
G20 Summit
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces input assistance for farmers in drought-hit areas of the state. Rs 200-crore will be spent from state exchequer.
 
🔹Centre directs Odisha Govt to provide Insurance Money to Padampur Farmers.
 
🔹Odisha Government announces free JEE, NEET coaching for Plus-2 students.
 
🔹PM Modi mentioned about Cuttack Bali Jatra while addressing the Indian diaspora in BALI, Indonesia.
 
🔹Cuttack students create Guinness Record at Bali Jatra; script history by making 23,000 boats.
 
🔹Cuttack Bali Jatra date extended for one day; will now continue till Thursday (November 17).
🔹Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab taken to Forest, 10 Body Parts Found
 
🔹Amid Chinese buildup, Indian Army built infra for 450 tanks, 22,000 additional troops in Eastern Ladakh.
 
🔹G20 Summit: PM Modi discusses global economy with world leaders; will hold bilateral meetings with Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom tomorrow in Bali, Indonesia.
 
🔹Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.
 
🔹NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court seeks response from Modi govt on deserving being treated as reserved candidates.
 
🔹Jacqueline Fernandez granted pre-arrest bail in money-laundering case.
 
🔹WhatsApp’s India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal resigned.
 
🔹World’s population hits 8 billion: United Nations (UN).
