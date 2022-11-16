5T Secy VK Pandian reviews development works at Capital Hospital

By Sagarika Satapathy
5T Secy VK Pandian reviews development works at Capital Hospital
TNI Bureau: On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian today made early morning visit to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and reviewed the infrastructure development works at the Hospital.

The 5T Secretary reviewed the work at trauma care unit, medical college infrastructure and the progress of the PG Block constructing at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

Odisha Health Secretary Shalini Pandit, Works Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav, Health Director Bijay Mahapatra and other officials were present during the review of health infrastructures in the hospital.

