TNI Evening News Headlines – March 7, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the evening news headlines today.

* Rajya Sabha nominees Subash Singh, Munna Khan, Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta express their gratitude to party supremo & CM Naveen Patnaik.

* “It’s a big surprise for me. I will work for all-round development of tribal areas of #Odisha , says Rajya Sabha nominee and SDC Advisor Sujeet Kumar.

* We will write to RBI to bring back Lord Jagannath’s Rs 545 crore stuck in Yes Bank: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief administrator Krishan Kumar.

* Maoist couple Raju Kayam and Anita Marla, surrender before Rourkela SP.

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 26 industrial projects that would create job opportunities for over 9,000 people.

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appoints record of 1,038 new Doctors in one day.

* Former AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashok Mohapatra, appointed Vice-Chancellor of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University (SOA), #Odisha .

* Illegal prawn gherries evicted at Krushnaprasad block by Puri district officials.

* Number of #CoronaVirus positive cases rises to 34 – Two cases from Ladakh with travel history from Iran; one from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman.

* CBI Chargesheet gives a clean chit to former CBI officials Rakesh Asthana and Devender Kumar in a bribery case.

* 52 laboratories made functional across India for testing samples for #Coronavirus.

* A Delhi Court grants bail to Kapil Baisala who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the situation on Novel Coronavirus and action taken so far by various Ministries.

* J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 is now a part of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 Ppolitical Science syllabus.

* Shiv Sena Leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offers a contribution of Rs 1 crore from his Trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his visit to the pilgrimage city.

* Ban lifted on Asianet and MediaOne TV channels, the Malyalam channels. I&B Ministry had imposed 48-hour ban on the channels over Delhi Riots coverage.

* Madhya Pradesh Board suspends two persons who set & moderated the Class 10 question paper in which Pakistan Occupied Kashmir has been called Azad Kashmir.

* All Primary Schools in Srinagar District to remain closed till 31st March in view of #CoronaVirus scare.

* 70 trapped after China’s “Coronavirus Quarantine” hotel collapsed.

* Former Indian Test player Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from the game.

* Ace Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand receives the Business Line Changemaker of the Year Award.