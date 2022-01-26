TNI News Headlines – January 26, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1208 more COVID positive cases & 700 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1148 local contact cases and 60 quarantine cases.

➡️ 10078 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1152239.

➡️ Odisha sees spike in Covid cases today with 7426 positive cases including 1,959 cases from Khordha.

➡️ Odisha Panchayat Polls: 1 Zilla Prishad Candidate, 326 panchayat samiti members and 126 Sarpanchs elected uncontested.

➡️ Kalpana Pradhan(BJD) declared elected uncontested as Z.P Member, Zone No-2, Ambabhona Block in Bargarh District.

➡️ Elections to the post of Sarpanch of Dhinkia gram panchayat in Jagatsinghpur District will be held next year: State Election Commission (SEC). The tenure of Dhinkia GP will be over in 2023 as elections were held in 2018.

India News

➡️ On Republic Day, 1,000 Made in India drones created different formations over Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️ PM Modi to virtually host First India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday.

➡️ Bihar: Train set on fire during protest by railway job aspirants & students in Bhagalpur.

➡️ Karnataka logs 48,905 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths in 24 hours.

➡️ All-party meeting on January 31 to discuss Budget Session.

➡️ Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group on Thursday.

➡️ GoC Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey unfurled 150 feet high National flag at Army Goodwill School in Balapur.

➡️ Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar will file his nomination papers from Panaji Assembly constituency tomorrow.

World News

➡️ Afghan women rights activists submit demands to Taliban delegation in Norway .

➡️ Germany reports 147,634 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.

➡️ India ranks 85 in corruption perception index: Transparency International report.

➡️ Omicron survives on skin for nearly a Day, on plastic over a week, claims study.

➡️ US puts 8,500 troops on alert for yet another foreign intervention.