TNI News Headlines – December 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 103 more COVID positive cases & 92 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 74 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 258 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042701.

➡️ Omicron highly transmissible but less severe, informs State Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra.

➡️ So far 7 foreign returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha. 4 of 7 Covid-19 positive foreign returnees test negative for Omicron.

➡️ Air ambulance facility in Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts to be rolled out from tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Recruitment 2021: Online application registration for Junior Clerk posts to commence from tomorrow (December 20, 2021) and continue till January 20, 2022.

India News

➡️ India’s Omicron Tally reaches 145 as 2 UK Returnees Test Positive for New Variant in Gujarat.

➡️ After lynching at Golden Temple, youth killed in Punjab’s Kapurthala over ‘sacrilege attempt’.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Cold wave grips north India; Minus 3.3 Degrees In Rajasthan. Weather Office Issues Severe Cold Warning.

➡️ 107 new Covid cases reported in Delhi, highest in 6 Months.

➡️ Andaman and Nicobar Islands achieve 100% Covid Vaccination coverage.

➡️ 3rd meeting of India–Central Asia Dialogue: India, 5 Central Asian Countries pitch for immediate humanitarian assistance to Afghan people.

➡️ Yash Dhull to captain India in upcoming U19 World Cup.

World News

➡️ India thrash Japan 6-0 in Asian Champions Trophy.

➡️ Omicron cases doubling in 1.5-3 days in areas with local spread: WHO.

➡️ More than 100 dead in Philippines Super Typhoon.

➡️ Omicron: Nepal makes quarantine mandatory for travellers arriving from 67 countries.

➡️ Netherlands announces Christmas “Lockdown” over Omicron Scare.