Omicron Cases cross 150 in India

By Sagar Satapathy
Omicron Covid Variant
Insight Bureau: The number of Omicron cases in India has gone up to 153 with detection of 6 more cases in Maharashtra which now leads the pack with 54 cases.

Delhi remains at second spot with 22, followed by Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (14), Kerala (11), Gujarat (9), Uttar Pradesh (2), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), West Bengal (1).

Currently, Omicron Covid Variant has been detected in 12 States and UTs in India so far. Cases are rising in Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana. Detection of two cases has triggered concerns in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh too.

