Odisha-Mo Parivar launches New Initiative – Free Eye Camp

Insight Bureau: Whether standing by the distressed and needy people from Odisha across the globe, ensuring timely availability of blood, achieving milestone in blood collection through Jeevan Bindu or assisting the patients through help desks at various hospitals, Odisha-Mo Parivar has been serving the society with utmost dedication.

Adding another feather to its cap, Odisha-Mo Parivar today organized an eye camp at Government Nodal High School, CRP, Bhubaneswar in association with JPM Rotary Club of Cuttack, Eye hospital and research institute, where more than 150 people turned up for eye check-up.

Out of them, around 16 people have been detected with cataract, who will be further sent to JPM, Cuttack for free eye surgery. All the logistical and navigational help will be provided by Odisha-Mo Parivar.

Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik, Member Odisha-Mo Parivar MLA (North) Susant Rout, Member Smt Bharati Singh, Ex corporators were present at the program coordinated by Joint Secretaries (Odisha-Mo Parivar) Sameer Pradhan & Rudra Narayan Samantaray.