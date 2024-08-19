‘Youth for Seva’ celebrates eco-friendly Raksha Bandhan with CRPF Jawans

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Voluntary organisation ‘Youth for Seva’ celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the brave soldiers at the CRPF Campus in Bhubaneswar.

The members tied eco-friendly rakhis made up of seeds to the jawans, symbolising the bond of protection and message of sustainable living.

These Rakhis, made from various seeds is an idea to curb environmental pollution by reducing the use of plastics. Once the celebration is over, these seed-based rakhis can be planted.

These rakhis not only celebrate the bond between siblings but also contribute to environmental preservation.

