TNI Morning News Headlines – September 30, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3443 Covid-19 cases including 2017 quarantine and 1426 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 219119 including 181481 recoveries, 36743 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 601 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (359) and Balasore (152).

👉 Odisha conducts 50,147 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 43,188 Antigen, 6,899 RT-PCR & 60 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours 3 each from Khordha & Nayagarh and 2 from Puri.

Toll mounts to 842.

👉 The World Health Organization (WHO) praises Odisha’s community-based strategies to fight against COVID-19.

👉 Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly: House proceedings on the 2nd day of Monsoon Session begins.

👉 Gaisilet Sarpanch in Bargarh Dist fined Rs 1 Lakh for violating Covid-19 Guidelines.

👉 Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar to reopen for public from October 2.

👉 Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to launch month-long Covid-19 awareness drive from October 2.

👉 Commissionerate Police bust fake Engine Oil manufacturing unit near Chakeisiani in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Over 8.5 lakh migrants returned to #Odisha during COVID-19 Pandemic.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases & 1,179 deaths in last 24 hours; death toll reaches 97,497 deaths.

👉 India’s case tally stands at 62,25,763 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,825 cured/discharged/migrated.

👉 A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 As many as 51878251 patients have recovered from the deadly disease in India so far.

👉 UP CM Yogi Adityanath constitutes three-member SIT to probe matter; directs trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in fast track court

👉 PM Modi & his Bangladesh counterpart to hold virtual bilateral summit in December.

👉 Babri demolition verdict today; Uttar Pradesh is on high alert.

👉 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s father Shrikrishna Birla passes away.

👉 Third G20 Sherpa Meeting kick start virtually on September 29.

👉 FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accuses him of rape. Mumbai Police summons film director to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am.

👉 Rupee inches 6 paise higher to 73.80 against US dollar in early trade.

👉 IPL 2020: Captain Shreyas Iyer of the Delhi Capitals fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate.

World News

👉 Chinese firm gets approval for clinical trial of vaccine candidate.

👉 US election 2020: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing off tonight in the first of three debates.

👉 Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks.