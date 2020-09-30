100-Word Edit: Late Night Cremation of Hathras Victim

The family members wanted to take their daughter home for one last time. They tried their best to convince the Cops. The villagers protested too. But, the police was adamant.

They barricaded the place and cremated the Hathras gangrape victim at 2:25 AM without the presence of family members. The Cops wanted the cremation before sunrise to prevent any possible law and order problem.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With the outrage growing on Hathras gangrape and murder, PM has intervened. CM Yogi Adityanath has formed a SIT. Hope the victim gets justice and UP Govt takes effective steps to prevent such crimes in future.