TNI Morning News Headlines – September 27, 2024

➡️Odisha Government introduced maternity and paternity leave for employees opting for surrogacy.
➡️Ration card holders in Odisha will now get wheat along with rice as the Centre has revised wheat-rice ratio and increased the allocation of wheat by 35 LMT.
➡️Odisha Government constitutes inter-departmental committee to deliberate on issues of Nursing Employees’ Association, who are on indefinite strike.
➡️Heavy rainfall continues to lash Twin City; Yellow Warning issued for 12 Odisha districts of Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Cuttack, Khordha, Rayagada, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Puri today.
➡️Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is expected to take crucial decisions regarding its ongoing membership drive and upcoming Jana Samparka Padayatra.
➡️Centre has revised allocation of rice and wheat under NFSA/PMGKAY for 9 states – Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
➡️This festive season, General Coach increased in 108 trains. 12,500 coaches sanctioned for Chhath puja and Diwali special trains. In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️Parliament’s standing committees were constituted on Thursday with BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab is leading the Finance panel, Baijayant Panda in Commerce panel and Congress’ Shashi Tharoor heading External Affairs.
➡️Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election taking place today.
➡️Delhi civic body (MCD) panel election to be held today.
➡️Former BJP MLA from Meja in Prayagraj, Neelam Karwaria passed away. She was 55.
➡️India’s UNSC permanent seat bid gets more endorsements; most of the leaders called for reforming the Security Council.
➡️Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s ‘Victory Plan’ with US President Joe Biden.
➡️India won the toss and opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second Test match at Green Park in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️India jumps 42 spots in 9 years, ranks 39th in Global Innovation Index 2024.
➡️Sensex hits fresh record high in early trade on buying in IT stocks, rally in global markets.
➡️Israeli strikes killed more than 700 people in Lebanon since Monday.
