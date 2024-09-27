ECoR boosts Tourism Prospects in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) continues to play a pivotal role in boosting tourism across the East Coast Region, which includes Odisha, Northern Andhra Pradesh, and the southeastern part of Chhattisgarh. This region, rich in cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and historical significance, has become a favored destination for both domestic and international travelers. ECoR’s extensive rail network provides efficient connectivity to key tourist hotspots, enhancing the accessibility of well-known attractions and promoting lesser-explored gems.

Chilika Lake: Biodiversity Hotspot on Rails

Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, draws nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers from around the globe. ECoR provides seamless connectivity to this ecological marvel, with easy access via stations like Balugaon and Chilika. Special trains during the migratory season bolster eco-tourism, drawing increased footfall to this biodiversity paradise.

Majestic Ghat Views Along KR and KK Lines

The scenic ghat sections along the Koraput-Rayagada (KR) and Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) lines offer stunning vistas of the Eastern Ghats. The Araku Valley route, a star attraction on the KK Line, enchants travelers with its misty hills, coffee plantations, and tribal culture. ECoR has introduced panoramic window coaches on these routes, giving tourists an immersive travel experience through Odisha’s breathtaking landscapes.

Spiritual Tourism at Puri, Konark, and the Golden Sea Beach

ECoR ensures excellent rail connectivity to the sacred city of Puri, home to the revered Jagannath Temple and the famous Golden Sea Beach. Millions of devotees and cultural tourists visit the region every year, with special trains accommodating the influx of pilgrims during the annual Rath Yatra. The nearby Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, adds to the allure of this spiritual tourism circuit.

Emerging Beach Destinations: Gopalpur and Siali

The tranquil beaches of Gopalpur and Siali are gaining popularity as offbeat coastal destinations. ECoR connects these serene spots, perfect for relaxation and water sports, to major cities, encouraging both beach lovers and adventure enthusiasts to explore Odisha’s coastline.

Bhitarakanika National Park: A Conservation Marvel

Bhitarakanika National Park, one of India’s largest mangrove ecosystems, is home to endangered species like the saltwater crocodile. ECoR facilitates eco-tourism by providing connectivity to nearby stations like Bhadrak and Cuttack, from where local transport is available to the park.

Keonjhar’s Hidden Treasures

Keonjhar district, known for its waterfalls, dense forests, and ancient temples, is becoming a tourist magnet. ECoR has enhanced connectivity to this remote region, allowing tourists to explore natural gems such as the Khandadhar Waterfall and Sitabinji’s ancient frescoes.

Bhadrak, Jajpur, and the Fusion of History and Nature

Bhadrak and Jajpur offer a blend of historical and natural attractions, from the revered Biraja Temple to the scenic Dhamra Port. ECoR connects these districts with vital train services, making it easier for tourists to explore the region’s rich heritage.

Western Odisha: A Cultural and Natural Haven

Western Odisha, home to iconic landmarks like the Hirakud Dam and temples such as Harishankar and Nrusinghanath, has been opened up to tourism thanks to ECoR’s extensive rail services. The region’s cultural richness and natural beauty are now within easy reach for travelers.

Northern Andhra Pradesh: From Visakhapatnam to Simhachalam

ECoR’s rail network in Northern Andhra Pradesh ensures smooth travel to Visakhapatnam, known for its pristine beaches and historical sites. Simhachalam’s revered Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and Vizianagaram’s cultural heritage are also accessible, attracting pilgrims and history enthusiasts alike.

Bastar: Nature, Adventure, and Tribal Culture

Jagdalpur, the heart of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, offers tourists a unique blend of natural beauty, tribal culture, and adventure. ECoR’s connectivity to Jagdalpur allows visitors to experience the breathtaking Chitrakote Falls and immerse themselves in Bastar’s vibrant tribal heritage.

ECoR’s Commitment to Boosting Regional Tourism

The East Coast Railway is actively promoting tourism across Odisha, Northern Andhra Pradesh, and southeastern Chhattisgarh through increased train frequencies, special tourist trains, and Vistadome coaches. By connecting remote and lesser-explored destinations, ECoR is ensuring that the tourism sector in the East Coast region continues to thrive, boosting local economies and offering travelers an unforgettable journey through nature, culture, and history.











