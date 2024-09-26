TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2024

➡️Bengaluru Horror: Killer, Mukthiranjan Roy who chopped Mahalaxmi, a single working woman in Bengaluru into 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a fridge has committed suicide in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.
➡️IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in these Odisha districts today due to the withdrawal of the monsoon.
➡️IMD issues orange warning for Khordha, including Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Angul.
➡️All schools in Puri remain closed today in view of rain.
➡️Under the influence of low pressure over Bay of Bengal; yellow warning issued for Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundargarh.
➡️Nursing staff across Odisha to continue strike as talks with Government fail.
➡️Man with bow and arrow captures school for 5 days in Sundargarh, arrested.
➡️Another burglary in an Apartment in Bomikhal; Shaheed Nagar police is investigating the incident.
➡️Biju Janta Dal (BJD) formed 3 new committees to assist the Co-ordination Committee of the party formed on August 5, 2024.
➡️Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election: Polling in Phase 2 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded voter turnout of 57.03% as of 11:45 pm.
➡️Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) extended in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and a few areas in Namsai district for 6 months; 8 districts of Nagaland and a few areas in 5 districts for 6 months.
➡️Supreme Court grants bail plea to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in connection with a money laundering case.
➡️PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune, Maharashtra cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city.
➡️Moscow hosted the 2nd meeting of Russia-India Working Group on roads & intelligent transport systems.
➡️Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
➡️Indian embassy urges citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon amid violence.
➡️Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon claim 51 lives, leave 223 injured.
