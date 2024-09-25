Tirupati Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam Row: Key Developments

Amaravati: The iconic Srivari laddu prasadam from the Tirupati Tirumala temple has become the center of a major controversy following allegations of adulteration and the use of substandard ingredients. Here are the key developments in the ongoing row:

🔴Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using adulterated ghee with animal fats in Srivari laddu prasadam at Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

🔴 Naidu’s accusations sparked a political battle, with the YSRCP accusing him of playing politics and trying to distract from his government’s shortcomings.

🔴 Naidu cited a Gujarat lab report on contamination, but AR Foods denied it, stating any adulteration would have been detectable.

🔴The FSSAI has questioned AR Dairy Food Pvt Ltd about suspending its central license for violating food safety standards.

🔴 Despite the controversy, laddu sales at Tirumala remain steady, with devotees still accepting them.

🔴 Union Health Minister JP Nadda requested a report from the AP government and promised action.

🔴 An SIT led by IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi has been constituted to investigate the issue

🔴 Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj publicly clashed over the issue, highlighting political and cultural divides.

🔴 Meanwhile, Naidu plans to consult Hindu priests for the temple’s ritual purification.

🔴 A four-hour purification ritual was held at the Tirumala shrine on September 24 to appease Lord Venkateswara amid allegations of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

🔴 The Andhra Pradesh High Court will hear arguments regarding the case on September 25.

🔴The famous Tirupati laddu prasadam, offered at the temple since 1715, is now over 300 years old.

🔴BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court over alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati temple’s sacred laddus.

🔴New claims of tobacco found in Tirupati laddus have surfaced after the animal fat allegations.

🔴A devotee from Khammam shared images of a tobacco packet in the laddu, sparking more controversy.