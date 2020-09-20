TNI Morning News Headlines – September 20, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 4330 Covid-19 cases including 2556 quarantin and 1774 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 179880.
👉 Odisha conducts 51154 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 43031 Antigen, 7960 RT-PCR & 163 TruNat tests.
👉 Odisha reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 701.
👉 Senior servitor of Puri Srimandir Premananda Das Mohapatra passes away while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
👉 Bhitarkanika National Park to reopen for tourists from October 1.
Odisha rugby star Sumitra Nayak selected to represent India at the Asia Rugby Unstoppable campaign.
India News
👉 India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 54-lakh mark with 92,605 new COVID19 cases & 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours.
👉 Total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated & 86,752 deaths.
👉 6,36,61,060 samples tested up to 19th September for COVID-19 across India.
👉 12 lakh tests were conducted across the country In the last 24 hours, an all-time record high.
👉 Border Security Force (BSF) foils attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition & narcotics in India’s Arnia from Pakistan.
👉 Former Prime Minister & Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member.
👉 Flood situation in Karnataka’s Udupi following heavy rainfall.
👉 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram’s Champhai at 0729 hours.
👉IPL 2020: MS Dhoni becomes 1st captain to win 100 matches as captain.
