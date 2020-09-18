TNI Morning News Headlines – September 18, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single day spike of 4180 Covid-19 cases including 2466 quarantin and 1714 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 171341.

👉 Odisha conducts 48,146 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 39,628 Antigen, 8407 RT-PCR & 111 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 682.

👉 Eminent Educator & Director Nabakishore Panda passes away

👉 Huge quantity of Ganja weighing around 93 kg loaded in Bolero seized, 1 held.

👉 Height of idols at Durga Puja pandals during Dussehra celebrations this year would not exceed 4-ft: Police Commissioner.

👉 Odisha in 4th stage of Community Transmission, Covid Cases Likely To Soar Odisha.

👉 CBI raids Bhubaneswar residence of BJD leader and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra been connection with Seashore chit fund scam.

India News

👉 India repots a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 India’s COVID-19 case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated & 84,372 deaths.

👉 6,15,72,343 samples tested up to 17th September for COVID-19 in India.

👉 President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Badal’s resignation from Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

👉 Lok Sabha passes two agriculture bills amid protests by the Opposition.

👉 Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

👉 Sanjay Raut gives zero hour notice in RS over farmers’ agitation on onion export ban.

World News

👉 Instagram, Facebook down worldwide; Facebook, Instagram experience another global outage; come back online in an hour.