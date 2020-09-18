CBI raids at BJD Leader Debi Mishra’s Residence

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The CBI is back in Odisha after a long silence. Raids were conducted at Senior BJD MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra’s Unit 1 residence in Bhubaneswar in connection with Seashore chit fund scam.

As per the reports, a 4-5 member CBI team, which conducted the raids at Debi Mishra’s residence, has left now along with some documents. They refused to speak to media while leaving the place after the raids for 60-90 minutes.

Debi Prasad Mishra had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Further details awaited.

