TNI Morning News Headlines – September 17, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Gadakana village after reaching Bhubaneswar Airport.
➡️PM Narendra Modi will launch ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana today at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government sent Rs 1 to the bank account of SUBHADRA beneficiaries as a testing ahead of disbursal of the first installment.
➡️PM Modi turns 74; Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Birthday by creating sand sculpture using 2500 diyas at National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.
➡️Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urges Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi for high-level inquiry into Jharkhand student Abhishek Ravi’s death at Bhubaneswar college.
➡️PM Modi flagged off 6 New Vande Bharat Express Trains yesterday.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launch a booklet on the first 100 days of the third term of PM Modi Government.
➡️AAP to announce New Delhi CM’s name at 12 noon today.
➡️Delhi Assembly session to be convened on September 26-27.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on late Monday announced the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner and two health departments.
➡️Sensex declines 90.8 points to 82,897.98 in early trade; Nifty dips 26.9 points to 25,356.85.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paisa to 83.84 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Several Iranian women stage hunger strike on Mahsa Amini’s death anniversary to protest hijab rules.
