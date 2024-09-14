TNI Morning News Headlines – September 14, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Two Army personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists succumbed to injuries in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
➡️Mo School Abhiyan renamed as Panchasakha Sikhya Setu in Odisha.
➡️Krushnaprasad: Boat with 50 passengers, 15 bikes gets stuck mid-Chilika near Maensa due to a technical glitch.
➡️Maoists launch grenade attack on a CRPF camp at Naxal leader Hidma’s village at Purbati in Chhattisgarh, no injury reported.
➡️Odisha Government has asked its officials not to leave their headquarters from September 14 to 16.
➡️Depression crosses Bangladesh coast; to move across Gangetic West Bengal during next 48 hours: IMD.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla.
➡️Agitating doctors write to President Murmu, PM Modi over RG Kar impasse.
➡️Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings.
➡️Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla.
➡️Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Markets closed in Sunni town as Shimla Vyapar Mandal calls for a ‘Bandh’ over the Sanjauli mosque row.
➡️PM Modi greets people on occasion of Hindi Diwas.
➡️External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited Geneva, Switzerland, from 12-13 September; dedicated the newly built state-of-the-art Permanent Mission of India in Geneva.
➡️Sunita Williams to cast vote in US presidential elections from space.
