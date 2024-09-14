WhatsApp Introduces Status ‘Like’ Feature to Boost User Engagement

TNI Bureau: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to “like” status updates, further enhancing interaction and engagement on the app. Previously, users could only view and reply to statuses, but now, similar to other social media platforms, they can express appreciation by tapping the heart icon.

This update is aimed at making the platform more interactive, enabling users to react to statuses without needing to send a message. The new ‘like’ reaction appears in green, distinguishing it from the traditional red heart seen on other apps.

The feature is part of WhatsApp’s broader efforts to improve user experience and keep people engaged. By allowing users to like statuses, WhatsApp hopes to encourage more frequent sharing of updates.

To like a status, users simply tap the heart icon at the bottom of the screen when viewing the update. The status poster will receive a notification, but likes will remain private—visible only to the individual who posted the status. This feature is available on both iOS and Android but has yet to be introduced for the web version.

Additionally, WhatsApp has reassured users that privacy remains a priority. Users can control who views their status through the app’s privacy settings.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will let users choose the Meta AI voice. This feature is still under development and is expected to roll out in a future update.