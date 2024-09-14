Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Key Development Projects in Bhubaneswar on September 17

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhubaneswar on September 17 to inaugurate a series of ambitious projects aimed at improving infrastructure and social welfare in Odisha. During his visit, the Prime Minister will launch the “Subhadra” scheme, initiate significant railway and national highway projects, and address housing needs under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Launch of Subhadra Scheme

A key highlight of the visit will be the launch of the “Subhadra” scheme, under which eligible beneficiaries between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive financial assistance. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years, starting from 2024-25 and ending in 2028-29. The financial aid, amounting to Rs 10,000 annually in two equal instalments, will be directly transferred to Aadhaar-enabled and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)-linked bank accounts. This initiative is expected to benefit over 10 lakh women across Odisha, with the Prime Minister overseeing the first transfer of funds during the event.

Railway and Highway Infrastructure Boost

In a major boost to the state’s transportation infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several railway projects worth over ₹2800 crores. These projects aim to enhance railway connectivity in Odisha, fostering regional growth and development. Additionally, he will inaugurate National Highway (NH) projects amounting to more than ₹1000 crores, further improving road connectivity in the region.

Housing for All: PMAY-G Initiatives

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the Prime Minister will release the first instalment of financial assistance to nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries from 14 states, including Odisha. This initiative aims to provide affordable housing to rural residents. The event will also mark the Griha Pravesh (housewarming) celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries under both PMAY-Gramin and PMAY-Urban schemes across the country.

In addition, the Prime Minister will hand over keys to PMAY beneficiaries and launch the “Awaas+ 2024” app, which will facilitate the survey of additional households for inclusion under PMAY-G. Furthermore, he will unveil the Operational Guidelines for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, which will guide future housing initiatives in urban areas.

The projects, worth thousands of crores, aim to accelerate growth in Odisha, improve connectivity, and enhance the quality of life for millions of people, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to Odisha’s development and the welfare of its people.