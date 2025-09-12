TNI Morning News Headlines – September 12, 2025

📌Police at Puri Jagannath Temple will wear body cameras for enhanced security.
📌Bhubaneswar is set to get a new modern city near Tamando on its outskirts, modelled on Gujarat’s Dholera smart city.
📌Odisha Government orders strict action against Private Schools, operating without valid permission or recognition.
📌College lecturer arrested for parading wife on road over adultery suspicion in Puri.
📌CRUT will deploy electric buses (e-Buses) in six more urban areas in Odisha.
📌BJD suspends former Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik from the party for his allaged involvement in anti-party activities.
📌YouTuber couple fined Rs 11,000 for reckless driving in Sambalpur.
📌C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as the 15th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administers the Oath of Office to him.
📌Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is also present at the ceremony.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on September 13.
📌BJP to celebrate ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from September 17 on the Birth Anniversary of PM Modi.
📌Sunil Bansal appointed Convener of BJP’s ‘Seva Pakhwada’ on PM Modi’s 75th birthday.
📌FBI releases images of suspect after US conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
📌Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro sentenced to over 27 years in prison over attempting a coup.
📌Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 34 in Nepal; Ex-chief justice Karki likely to head caretaker government in Nepal.
Comments are closed.