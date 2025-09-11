Odisha Governor seeks to boost Governance in Undivided Koraput

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati concluded a recent visit to Koraput and Malkangiri districts, focusing on governance, infrastructure, and community development in the undivided Koraput region.

On arrival at Jeypore Airport, he was welcomed by district officials, including Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan and SP Rohit Verma. The Governor’s schedule included reviews of agriculture, education, healthcare, and tourism, along with interactions with local communities.

At the Koraput Coffee Board, Dr. Kambhampati met tribal farmers engaged in coffee cultivation and praised their efforts in building a global identity for Koraput coffee. He discussed expanding the crop’s market potential and stressed sustainable livelihoods. Later, he chaired a meeting with NALCO officials, urging the public sector unit to balance industrial growth with local development.

The Governor reviewed facilities at Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and highlighted the need for stronger healthcare infrastructure. He also met beneficiaries of government schemes, Red Cross members, and noted personalities, while encouraging wider participation in welfare programmes.

His tour included visits to Odisha Central University, Sunabeda’s HAL factory, Rajput Millet Processing Unit, Deomali tourist site, and Pungar Eklavya Adarsh Residential School. At each stop, he interacted with students, teachers, SHG members, and local stakeholders, underlining the importance of education, women’s empowerment, and grassroots development. He also inspected the Sukhoi Engine facility at Sunabeda and held discussions with HAL officials on strategic initiatives.

Chairing a review meeting at Saddhavana Hall, Dr. Kambhampati directed officials to expedite forest land lease distribution, complete Jala Jeevan Mission projects by 2026, and finish Bharatmala road works by March 2026 to improve connectivity with Visakhapatnam. He advised banks to prioritise youth and first-time entrepreneurs under social security and Mudra schemes.

The Governor visited cultural and religious sites, including the Jagannath Temple at Shabar Srikshetra, and attended cultural programmes showcasing Koraputia traditions.

Legislators, senior officials, and local representatives accompanied him throughout the tour. The Governor’s visit, covering key sectors from agriculture to infrastructure, underscored the state’s focus on strengthening governance and promoting inclusive development in southern Odisha.