CP Radhakrishnan sworn-in as the 15th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office.
Trending
- CP Radhakrishnan sworn-in as the 15th Vice President of India
- TNI Morning News Headlines – September 12, 2025
- Odisha Governor seeks to boost Governance in Undivided Koraput
- Crackdown on Maoists in Chhattisgarh; Balakrishna Eliminated
- TNI Digital Paper – September 11, 2025
- TNI Commentary – Mahanadi Riverfront Project
- KiiT International School hosts 3rd Global University Fair
- TNI Evening News Headlines – September 11, 2025
- TNI Morning News Headlines – September 11, 2025
- Odisha Cabinet Decisions: 5 Proposals Get Approval
Comments are closed.