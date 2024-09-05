TNI Morning News Headlines – September 05, 2024

➡️There is a proposal to construct 1280 check dams between 2022-25, informs Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Odisha Government will introduce PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in the next Assembly session.
➡️Fed up with long wait for Aadhaar corrections for enrollment in Subhadra Yojana, villagers block NH-57 in Balasore.
➡️Parents of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, who became a victim of the rape and murder accused the Kolkata Police of trying to convince them to settle the matter against money.
➡️Six Maoists killed in encounter with Telangana Police.
➡️Students across various educational institutes in India celebrate Teachers’ Day.
Related Posts
➡️Sculptor of Chhatrapati’s statue that collapsed in Maharashtra arrested from Kalyan.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong visits the Semiconductor facility in Singapore.
➡️Sensex rebounds 264.85 points to 82,617.49 in early trade; Nifty climbs 76.75 points to 25,275.45.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.97 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️New Zealand cricket team arrives at Delhi Airport.
➡️Dharambir wins Gold for India with a throw of 34.92m in Men’s Club Throw F51 – 5th Gold for India at Paris Paralympics. Pranav Soorma wins Silver with 34.59m at the 2024 Paralympics.
➡️At least 4 people killed, several injured in a shooting at a high school in Georgia state of the US.
Comments are closed.