TNI Morning News Headlines – September 02, 2025

📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi attends the SEMICON India 2025 conclave in Delhi.
📌A fresh cyclonic circulation has developed over the northeast Bay of Bengal; Odisha to experience heavy rainfall for next 5 days.
📌Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) mechanical engineering student found dead under PC bridge in Sambalpur.
📌People of Kalahandi to celebrate Nuakhai after offering Nabanna to Maa Manikeswari today.
📌Air India Express has launched a new Ranchi-Bhubaneswar transit flight.
📌PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 at Yashobhoomi.
📌Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw presents Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips of the 4 approved projects to PM Narendra Modi.
📌DGCA grants safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), first ground handling firm to get nod.
📌Railway employees with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 crore accidental death cover.
📌FIR lodged against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan.
📌Sensex climbs 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade; Nifty advances 60.8 points to 24,685.85.
📌Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade.
