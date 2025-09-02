TNI Evening News Headlines – September 02, 2025

📌Odisha to enhance its weather forecasting capabilities with installation of a Doppler Radar System in Bhubaneswar.
📌Three made in Odisha chips developed at NIT Rourkela and Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Chatrapur presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
📌Suspended Jamada Tahasildar Madhusmita Singh arrested in connection with a multi-crore corruption case.
📌Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented India’s first indigenously developed Vikram 32-bit processor chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Semicon India’ 2025 built by ISRO lab.
📌Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has issued a show-cause notice to jailed actress Ranya Rao to pay a fine of Rs 102.55 crore for smuggling Gold.
📌Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suspends K Kavitha from party over “anti-party” activities.
📌Maratha Quota Protest: Activist Manoj Jarange breaks fast after govt accepts demands.
📌India negotiating bilateral trade pact with US; India hopeful of concluding trade pact with US by ‘November or so: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
📌North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing.
