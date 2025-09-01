Massive Earthquake triggers Devastation across Afghanistan

TNI Bureau: A massive earthquake has triggered devastation across Afghanistan, killing around 800 people and injuring more than 2,500, according to the Taliban government.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday at 11:47 pm, centred 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey said. With a shallow depth of 8 kilometres, the quake caused severe damage in Kunar and neighbouring areas. Several aftershocks followed, further complicating rescue efforts.

Many homes, mostly built of mud bricks and wood, collapsed, leaving families trapped under rubble. Villagers reported entire settlements destroyed in Nurgal district. Rescue teams and medical staff from Kunar, Nangarhar, and Kabul have been deployed. Officials said numbers may rise as reports come from remote areas. The government has pledged to use all available resources to aid survivors.