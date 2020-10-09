100-Word Edit: How Fixed TRP Ratings work in India

The Mumbai Police has unearthed a massive TRP Scam while other cities across India yet to wake up to this menace. Without discussing about the channels under scanner over the TRP Scam, let’s find out how it works.

BARC measures the TRP with the help of barometers installed at 40,000 households across India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, some staffers of the third party agency retrieve the confidential information, visit those houses and bribe them with TV sets and bounties for watching only the list of channels provided to them.

NDTV’s Prannoy Roy had raised this issue way back in 2017, but in vain.