100-Word Edit: What’s cooking in Bihar?

BJP has officially stated that it would accept Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA in Bihar and fight polls under his leadership. However, there is more to this than meets the eye.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With LJP revolting against Nitish and ‘Yuva Bihari’ Chirag Paswan leading from the front while accepting the supremacy of BJP, things have become more complex.

Two Senior BJP leaders from Bihar Rajendra Singh and Dr. Usha Vidyarthi joined LJP in the last two days. Rumour Mill says BJP is offering tacit support to LJP to checkmate Nitish and finish him politically forever. The game has just begun.