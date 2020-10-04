TNI Morning News Headlines – October 4, 2020

Odisha News

👉Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy will be cremated with full State honours; last rites to be held at Swargadwara in Puri.

👉4 brothers of a family at Angargaon village in Ganjam dist succumb to Covid-19 within 3 months.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3326 Covid-19 cases including 1945 quarantine and 1381 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 232713 including 198194 recoveries, 33559 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 638 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (268) and Mayurbhanj (131).

👉 Odisha conducts 45,570 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Khordha & Cuttack, 2 from Kendrapara. Toll mounts to 907.

👉 Nandankanan zoo in Bhubaneswar reopens for visitors.

India News

👉 Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl raped by her relative in a village under limits of Khair police station.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Rajasthan: A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Siswali, Baran district.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases & 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths.

👉 A total of 7,89,92,534 samples tested for #COVID19 up to October 3. Of these, 11,42,131 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav to lead grand alliance; Congress gets 70 seats, RJD to contest 144.

👉 NCB officer KPS Malhotra who was investigating the Bollywood drug racket tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 Hathras gangrape victim’s brother says did not ask for CBI probe, hours after CM Yogi’s order.

World

👉 Global COVID-19 cases exceed 34.7 million, death tally crosses 1031500.

👉 US Presidential elections 2020: President Donald Trump’s campaign hit due to admission to hospital. Doctors say president is doing well.